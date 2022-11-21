New Mommy Alia Bhatt Enjoying Maternity Break As She Glows In Latest Selfie; Fans Demand Baby Kapoor’s Picture!

Actress Alia Bhatt is one of the most cute actors in Bollywood. She is enjoying one of the most precious phases of her life currently. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress gave birth to her first child with Ranbir Kapoor recently.

The actress is enjoying her maternity break at her home currently. We know fans as well as paparazzi are missing seeing Alia step out of her house. But today she took to her Instagram handle. She shared a picture of her. We bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off her glow.

She shared on her Instagram account. We can see her casually sitting in front of the camera. She posed for the picture. She is seen wearing an off-white-black colored sweater. The actress kept her hair down. She sported a no-makeup look. With one leg raised, the Brahmastra star curled both her arms around that leg. Indeed, Alia looked like a real beauty. Her brilliance is unmatched. She captioned it, “cosy” with a tea emoji.

Fans commented, “Ufff Teri Adaaah,” “A pic with your hubby and baby pls,” “I hope you remember to post pics of your baby and hubby” etc.

Recently, Alia shared a blurry picture of herself. In the picture, she is seen holding an orange cup with ‘Mama’ written on it. Alia captioned the post, “it’s me,” followed by a yellow heart emoji. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. She has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.