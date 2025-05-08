Sonu Nigam’s Kannada Song Removed From The Upcoming Kannada Film Kuladalli Keelyavudo, Deets Inside

One of the most talented and popular singers, Sonu Nigam, is facing the heat of Kannada fans and the film industry for linking the Bengaluru concert to the Pahalgam attack. However, Sonu Nigam had apologized on this matter, but still, strict action has been taken against him. Actually, Sonu Nigam’s Kannada song has been removed from the upcoming Kannada film Kuladalli Keelyavudo. The makers have also issued an official statement.

The makers of Kuladalli Keelyavudo have said, ‘There is no doubt that Sonu Nigam is a good singer. But we are very angry with the way he talked about Kannada in a recent concert. We cannot tolerate the insult to Kannada by Sonu Nigam, so we have removed the song.’ It is known that in this Kannada film, Sonu Nigam has sung the song Manasu haadtade, which was composed by Manomurthy and written by Yogaraj Bhatt. This song was much talked about, and fans were very excited for it.

But in view of the latest case, the makers have removed this song from the film. Now they have decided to get this song recorded by Kannada singer Chetan. Let us tell you that when Sonu Nigam was performing in a concert in Bangalore recently, four or five boys asked him to sing in the Kannada language. One boy started shouting ‘Kannada, Kannada’ loudly. Seeing this, Sonu Nigam stopped the performance and scolded him fiercely.

Also, he told him that this boy is not as old as the number of years he has been singing Kannada songs. This is the reason that whatever happened in Pahalgam, you are doing here. After this, an FIR was registered against Sonu Nigam for hurting the sentiments of the Kannada community. Seeing the matter escalating, Sonu Nigam gave clarification and said that it is necessary to stop those who sow hatred. He loves the people of Kannada. But on May 5, the Kannada film industry decided to ban Sonu Nigam.