Do You Know This Bollywood Actress Owns A Private Island? Read To Identify Who She Is!

Many stars in the Indian film industry earn crores and live a luxurious life in Bungalows and apartments with swimming pools, gyms, luxury cars, and so on. Even many of them have private jets. But do you know that there is one such actress in Bollywood who also has her own island? This actress is not Priyanka Chopra, Aishwarya Rai, Alia Bhatt, or Deepika Padukone, but someone else.

Actually, we are talking about the famous actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who has been in Bollywood for the last 15 years. She owns a four-acre island on the southern coast of Sri Lanka. Jacqueline bought the piece of land in the year 2012. Reports suggest that she spent $600K (about ₹3 crores at that time) to buy this island and wanted to build a villa there. However, the actress never confirmed if the villa was for her or if she would lease/rent it commercially.

There is also no clarity on what the actress did with the island after buying the land. All that is known is that she still owns this private island. Former Sri Lankan beauty queen Jacqueline started her career with modelling before entering Bollywood. She made her acting debut with ‘Aladdin’ in 2009, but found stardom in 2011 with ‘Murder 2’. She gave several hits over the next five years, including ‘Housefull 2’ and ‘Race 2’. However, there was also a period when many of her films flopped.

Earlier this year, she was seen in Sonu Sood’s action film ‘Fateh’. She has two films releasing in 2025, ‘Housefull 5’ in which she will be seen with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, along with others, and ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, again starring Akshay Kumar opposite her. She is often in the news headlines for her personal life and Sukesh Chandrashekhar.