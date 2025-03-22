‘South People Give More Respect, Bollywood Have A Lot of Ego’, Ganesh Acharya Made Shocking Revelations

Who doesn’t know the famous Bollywood Choreographer and director Ganesh Acharya? He has choreographed not only Bollywood stars but also South stars including Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa’ and ‘Pushpa 2’. Ganesh Acharya has said that, unlike Bollywood, the people of the South give more respect to technicians. He said in a conversation with Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa that there is a lot of ego in Bollywood, which should not be there.

Let us tell you that Ganesh Acharya said that no Bollywood artist has praised him to date and revealed that Bollywood stars should learn from Allu Arjun how to take everyone along. Ganesh Acharya has choreographed Allu Arjun in many songs and has worked together many times before. When Bharti asked Ganesh Acharya if you enjoyed it when you went to teach dance on songs in the South?

He replied, ‘It is a lot of fun. Is there respect for technicians? I did the songs of ‘Pushpa 2′, worked on them for five to ten days, and then Allu Arjun himself called me. He praised me saying that it happened because of you.’ Ganesh Acharya further said, ‘To date, no artist from Bollywood has called me to ask what song you have done Master ji. But Allu Arjun did. He said Master ji you have done an amazing song. People are appreciating me because of you.’

Ganesh Acharya then told that Allu Arjun had invited him to the success party of ‘Pushpa 2’, and he was surprised by what he saw there. He said, ‘I was invited to the Hyderabad success party. I thought that people would come there, eat and drink and talk. But I saw that a big stage was set up there. Lightmen, spotboys, and big people were sitting there. Allu Arjun, I and Sukumar were giving awards to each lightman together. I saw this for the first time in my life. So this is there. Why is it not in Bollywood?’