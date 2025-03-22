‘I Didn’t Like Him, He Was A Short Guy And Didn’t Look Like A Hero’, Sooraj Barjatya Revealed How Salman Became His Hero

Popular filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya has worked with Salman Khan in many films, which proved to be a milestone in his career. Salman made his debut as a hero with his film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, however, Sooraj Barjatya was not very impressed with Salman at first. Recently, Sooraj Barjatya shared the story of his first meeting with Salman in an interview and told why he decided to make Salman the hero in ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ despite not liking him.

Let us tell you that Salman is the son of famous screenwriter Salim Khan, but his journey in the film world was not easy. Salman had to struggle a lot in his career in the early days and he started his career with a supporting role in the film ‘Biwi Ho To Aisi’. Sooraj told one of the media houses that when he was looking for a hero for ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, he heard that Salman was also planning to become an actor.

Sooraj Barjatya discussed the whole scenario and said, ‘When I heard about Salman’s debut, I thought why would Salim Sahab’s son want to work with us?’ Sooraj was also debuting as a director with ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ and said that Salman had also thought of rejecting that proposal because he did not want to play the role of a saint. And most of the actors of Rajshri had such an image.

Sooraj Barjatya further said, ‘He was a very short guy, and didn’t look like a hero at all. But when I saw his pictures, he was brilliant. It’s the magic of the camera.’ If we talk about how Salman gradually adapted himself to the narration of ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, then let us tell you that Sooraj revealed, ‘When we reached the interval point, we shook hands, and decided to do the film. But then, we faced a big problem.’