‘They Are My Godparents’ Rasha Thadani Opened Up On Her Special Relationship With Tamannaah And Vijay

For the last few days, a popular couple of the entertainment industry Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Verma have been in the headlines for their breakup rumors. Meanwhile, actress Rasha Thadani daughter of Raveena Tandon shared about her special connection with these two. The actress called both of them her ‘godparents’. Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani has recently debuted with the film ‘Aazad’ in which she was seen opposite Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aman Devgn.

Rasha Thandani

When Rasha was asked about her special bond with Tamannaah during a conversation with one of the media houses, she told how they met. The actress said, “It is a very funny story. We were at someone’s birthday and a live singer was performing there. I was dancing to his songs near the stage and so was she. We saw each other and started dancing together and that was enough.”

Vijay Verma And Tamannaah Bhatia

The actress also said that she has become so close to Tamannaah that she feels that she and Vijay are her closest friends. Expressing her feelings, Rasha said, “We became close so quickly and now I don’t know what I would do without them. Tamannaah and Vijay are closest to me at the moment, they are like my godparents.” Let us tell you that Tamannaah Bhatia also attended Rasha Thadani’s 20th birthday party. She also spent time with Rasha at producer Pragya Kapoor’s Holi party.

Tamannaah Bhatia And Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani’s debut film ‘Aazad’ was released in theatres on January 17 and is streaming on Netflix from March 14. Tamannaah Bhatia was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Aranmanai 4’ and will soon be seen in the Telugu film ‘Odela 2’. Vijay was last seen in ‘Murder Mubarak’ and ‘IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack’ and now he will soon be seen in ‘Ul Jalul Ishq’.