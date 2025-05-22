Suniel Shetty Clarifies Viral Comment On Daughter Athiya’s Natural Delivery, Says It Was ‘Blown Out Of Proportion’

Actor Suniel Shetty recently faced backlash on social media for his remarks about daughter Athiya Shetty’s choice to opt for a natural birth over a caesarean section. Many, particularly women, criticised him for making a sweeping statement about birthing decisions without acknowledging the medical and personal nuances involved. Now, in a fresh interaction with Moneycontrol, Suniel has responded to the criticism, calling the controversy “blown out of proportion.”

Suniel clears the air

Speaking to Moneycontrol, the actor said, “It has been completely blown out of proportion. Just tell me, if someone goes through surgery, wouldn’t I know the outcome? The interview was over 200 words, and my focus was on encouraging men to witness childbirth. That experience builds lifelong respect and admiration for your partner. That’s why we revere mothers the way we do — that’s all I had said.”

On media distortion and public perception

He further expressed his frustration at how his words were cherry-picked. “Someone takes two lines and writes headlines from them. That’s the reason many performers hesitate to speak openly. Everything today is linked to political affiliations — you speak for your country, and suddenly you’re labelled as right-wing or BJP-supporting.”

In the earlier interview with News18, Suniel had praised Athiya’s strength during childbirth, saying, “In a world where many opt for a caesarean, she went through natural delivery. Nurses and paediatricians were amazed by her resilience. As a father, I was moved — she never once showed fatigue or stress.”

Athiya Shetty and cricketer KL Rahul welcomed their daughter, Evaarah, on March 24 this year. The couple tied the knot in January 2023.

What’s next for Suniel

On the professional front, Suniel Shetty is gearing up for his role in Kesari Veer, a historical action film directed by Prince Dhiman. The film marks the return of Sooraj Pancholi and is set for release on May 23.