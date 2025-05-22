Dipika Kakar’s Tumor Removal Surgery Delayed Due To High Fever, Currently Admitted To Hospital

Famous TV actress Dipika Kakar is in the headlines due to being diagnosed with a tumor in the liver, after which she was taken to the hospital after suffering from a high fever. In his recent YouTube vlog, Shoaib Ibrahim has also given an update on his wife’s health. He revealed that the actress’ surgery has been delayed due to fever and also told that she is currently admitted to the hospital, but is feeling better.

Dipika Kakar’s husband, Shoaib Ibrahim, said in his latest vlog, ‘I was not able to give an update earlier due to being busy. Dipika’s surgery has still not been done, and we are waiting for it. The last time we went to the hospital, Dipika had some tests done, and since then, Dipika has started keeping distance from her son Ruhaan.’

He further said, ‘After all the tests were done, Dipika stopped feeding Ruhaan. After that, we had to go to the hospital for surgery. But Dipika fell ill and started having a high fever. Her temperature was more than 103. Apart from this, she also had a lot of body pain. She took many medicines, but none of them were working during that time.’ Shoaib also revealed that since Dipika is feeling much better now, the doctors may perform surgery on her to remove the tumor on May 26.

Earlier this month, Shoaib had revealed that Dipika had been suffering from a lot of stomach pain for the last few weeks. Initially, she was advised to take medication as they thought she might have an infection. However, when the pain increased, the actress underwent some scans which revealed that she had a tumour in her liver. She said, ‘Our doctor asked us to meet him again, and when we met him, he asked us to get a CT scan done, and it showed that Dipika has a tumour on the left side of her liver. It is as big as a tennis ball in size. It was very shocking for us.’