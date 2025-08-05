Suniel Shetty Shared A Video of Enjoying The Test Match With His Son Ahaan Shetty Supporting His Son-In-Law

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty is often seen supporting his son-in-law and Indian cricketer KL Rahul. Once again, he watched his son-in-law’s match with his son, Ahaan Shetty, and expressed happiness over it. Actually, the 5th Test match between India and England started on 31 July 2025 and ended on 4 August 2025. Team India won this match, after which every Indian was overjoyed.

Let us tell you that Suniel Shetty had come to watch the match at the Oval with his son Ahaan Shetty. He posted on his Instagram, ‘It was two amazing days at the Oval! What a game and what a victory! This is always my India.’ Now, in this post, the actor expressed his happiness, in which he is seen screaming in victory. At the same time, he has also given many poses with his son.

Apart from this, the view of the field has also been shown in the video shared on the internet. On India’s spectacular victory, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote on her Instagram story, ‘Jai Hind.’ Anil Kapoor wrote on his Instagram, ‘What a match. What an end. Team India never plays safe, they play like legends!’ Arjun Kapoor also posted a long post for Mohammad Siraj and expressed pride in playing well.

Apart from them, Riteish Deshmukh has also congratulated the Indian team. Seeing Suniel Shetty and Ahaan Shetty together, actor Karanvir Sharma wrote, ‘It was a really great match. Rahul has won every time.’ Athiya Shetty wrote, ‘You all have gone crazy.’ At the same time, Bakhtiar Irani wrote, ‘Father-son together. What a scene. It was very nice. Border 1 vs Border 2 is coming soon.’ Vindu Dara Singh wrote, ‘Fantastic.’