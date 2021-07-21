Sushant’s Sister Shweta Praises Ankita Lokhande For The Way She Loved Sushant; Checkout What She Said

On June 14, 2020, actor, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death had shocked the entire nation and left us all speechless. However, keeping in mind his intelligence and smartness, his close friends and family couldn’t believe that Sushant had taken this dangerous step of ending his life. Sushant’s death doesn’t only come up just as another shocking news but the news had raised a bunch of unanswered questions.

Actress Ankita Lokhande is one of his close friends and his former girlfriend. The news of his suicide had left her broken into pieces. Ankita and Suhant had met on the sets of famous show, Pavitra Rishta in which they played lead characters. The duo had dated for six years before breaking up in 2016.

Since Sushant’s death, her sister, Shweta Singh Kirti was seen posting old memories with him. In a comment section of Shweta, one of Sushant’s fans had raised allegations on Ankita Lokhande for using his name to gain publicity. The fan wrote, “Shweta Singh Kirti why do u support Ankita Lokhande she hd been using Sushant n her fake affair vd him for her PR. In fact she is one partying vd most of the suspects involved in Annihilation OF SUSHANT.”

Shweta took Ankita’s side in this and replied to the user by writing, “Dr Divya I really don’t know what the truth is… but it is hard for me to overlook how Ankita has always stood by the family even after the death of Bhai.”

She further praised Ankita by calling her kind. Shweta wrote, “I have seen her take care of Bhai, once when I was visiting him in Mumbai and he had stomach pain I saw how she called the doc, gave him medicine, and showered him with love. The act was enough to prove to me that she has a kind and loving heart.”

Shweta also showed her belief in the investigation while praying for justice, Shweta ended the reply by adding, “I have full faith in the CBI and I am waiting for them to tell us the truth. I am praying to God every day so that the truth comes out and I believe there is no bigger power than him. Have faith and stay strong.”

To pay tribute to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Balaji Telefilms is coming up with the second season of Pavitra Rishta, the show that made Sushant a household name. While Ankita will be seen reprising her role as Archana, actor Shaheer Sheikh will step into the shoes of Sushant’s character i.e. Manav.

Well, keeping a firm belief in our Law system, all we can hope for is Justice to this neutron star.