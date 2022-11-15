Swara Bhaskar Tweets On The Brutal Murder Of Shraddha; Says, “Accused Aftab Should Be Punished”

Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar often shares her views on every activity and event happening in the country. Along with this, due to her controversial statements, she remains in the headlines on social media. Now the actress has given her reaction to the brutal murder of Shraddha by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawalla living in Delhi.

Swara Bhaskar retweeted the tweet of a TV journalist and wrote, How horrific, horrific and sad this case is. There are no words for this. My heart breaks thinking about this poor girl being betrayed by the one she loved. Hope the police complete their investigation expeditiously and hope this monster gets strict punishment, which he fully deserves.

Let me tell you, accused Aftab Poonawalla killed his live-in partner Shraddha in Delhi and cut her body into several pieces and kept them in the fridge and threw them one by one in Mehrauli forest. According to information, the accused was arrested on Saturday and sent to police custody for five days. At the same time, before Swara Bhaskar, Richa Chadha also gave her reaction to this murder case on her Twitter handle. She tweeted and wrote, No mercy should be shown to this accused.

Let us tell you that this is not the first issue that Swara Bhaskar and Richa Chadha have given their reaction to the developments going on in the country on their social media handles. Although she is often the target of trollers for her statements. Richa Chadha recently married actor Ali Fazal.

Talking about Swara Bhaskar’s film career, she was last seen on the big screen working in the recently released film Jahaan Chaar Yaar. Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra and Shikha Talsania appeared in the lead roles with him in this film. Talking about the director and writer of this film is Kamal Pandey. Apart from this, talking about her upcoming project, she is working with Mrs Falani.