Rajkummar Rao & Patralekhaa Celebrate ‘Love And Togetherness’ On Their First Wedding Anniversary!

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the most adorable couples in the Bollywood industry. They shared screen space in the 2014 drama film, CityLights. It is directed by Hansal Mehta. The two were dating for over 10 years before tying the knot in Chandigarh on November 15 last year. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa kicked off their wedding celebrations with a white-themed engagement ceremony attended by a few family members and friends.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa have completed one year of their marriage. On this special occasion, the Hum Do Hamare Do actor celebrated the anniversary by posting a montage of their unseen wedding pictures, Paris trip, dance video and more on his social media handle.

He captioned it, “Celebrating one year of Love, Honour and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love.” In the video, one can hear Elvis Presley’s iconic track Can’t Help Falling in Love playing in the background. Sikandar Kher commented, “Happy anniversary you two!” Neha Dhupia wrote, “happy anniversary u guys …. Love and more love.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rajkummar is enjoying the success of his recently released Netflix film, Monica, O My Darling. It stars Huma Qureshi, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and Radhika Apte in the main roles. The Judgemental Hai Kya actor will be seen opposite Bhumi Pednekar in the up-and-coming social drama, Bheed. Next, he has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Janhvi Kapoor.

Patralekhaa, on the other hand, will star Phule opposite, Prateek Gandhi. They will play the roles of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jyotirao Govindrao Phule and Savitribai Phule. The actress will be seen alongside Kunal Kemmu in Amazon Prime Video’s web series Gulkanda Tales.