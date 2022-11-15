Vicky Kaushal Shares A Cryptic Post That Hints To Something New! – Deets Inside

Presently, it seems like Vicky Kaushal is the nation’s heartthrob, as fans can’t seem to take their eyes off of him and keep track of his every move. His fans are always excited to see his new pictures on Instagram! The actor has been busy shooting with Meghna Gulzar’s upcoming film, ‘Sam Bahadur’. But it looks like he has some new news to share about one of his other films!

Vicky posted a photo of him wearing sunglasses, with only half of his face visible. As he wrote, On your mark. Get set. गो…!!! 🕺🏽💥🤞🏽. We think Vicky is pointing towards his movie ‘Govinda Naam Mera’. The movie is directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar. Khaitan also commented on Vicky’s post, who wrote, “Go Go Go… ”

Initially, as indicated on the posters, the movie was scheduled to hit theatres in June 2022. But because of pandemic delays, it didn’t. Now there are rumours that the movie will be available on OTT in December. Although these are only rumours, there hasn’t yet been a formal announcement regarding this.

Vicky will soon be seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ with Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. While Kiara plays his girlfriend in the movie, Bhumi plays his wife. Vicky made a recent cryptic post on social media, but he and Bhumi were spotted in the city together on the sets of ‘Jhalak Dikhla Ja’ today.

This gives us more assurance that “Govinda Naam Mera” promotions have started and that a release date will be revealed soon.