Swara Bhasker Gives Shoutout To Paparazzi; Admits “Aap Nahi Hotey Toh Hum Nahi Hotey”

Actress Swara Bhasker penned a special note for the paparazzi. The actor, who recently attended some Diwali events hosted by actor-friend Sonam Kapoor and designer duo Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, took to Instagram Stories. She shared a note about celebs partying together during the festival, while the paparazzi worked overtime to click their photos.

She pointed out that photographers work in a ‘weird and harsh eco-system’ They spend time away from their families. During festivals they cover celebrities arriving at various Diwali functions.

She captioned it, “The business of celebrity is a strange thing and dependent on many factors and many people… one such bunch are the paparazzi. The other is the service industry. I often wonder guiltily as we get papped, whether (in our image hungry age) the paps ever get to celebrate festivals with their near and dear ones.”

She continued, “I mean I know it’s a job they’re doing, but still. It’s a weird and harsh eco-system really… and we are all part of it! Anyway. Happy Diwali to the good old Paparazzi! Aap nahi hotey toh hum nahi hotey (if you were not there, neither would we be there)! Happy Diwali!”

She shared pictures from Sonam Kapoor’s Diwali party held at the actor’s Mumbai home. They filmed together in Veere Di Wedding (2018). Her last release was Jahaan Chaar Yaar. At the box office, It did not perform well. The film was released on 16 September. It starred Meher Vij, Shikha Talsania and Pooja Chopra. She will be seen in Mrs Falani. It is set to release next year.