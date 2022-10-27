Sara Ali Khan Got Replaced In Vicky Kaushal’s Film; This Superstar Actress Of South May Take The Role!

Actress Sara Ali Khan is one of the popular star kids in the industry. Saif Ali Khan’s darling daughter is often in the media headlines. Now another news is coming about her, which can disappoint Sara’s fans. According to reports, Sara has been dropped from Vicky Kaushal’s much-awaited film ‘The Immortal Ashwatthama’. Actually, it was believed that this film has gone into cold storage. But, now there are reports that work is starting on this film. But, at the same time, it has also been changed in a big way. It has been decided to replace the lead actress Sara Ali Khan in the film.

Let us tell you that ‘Ashwathama’ has been in discussion for a long time. Fans are also eager for this film. But, now it is being said that the film will be released by next year. Meanwhile, a big information related to the film has come to the fore. According to media reports, first actress Sara Ali Khan was going to play the lead role in the film. But, now she is out of the film.

According to reports, a lot of changes have been made in the film now. According to the earlier script of the film, the young female character was to be featured in the film, so Sara was signed. But, now because the story has been changed. Ashwatthama is to cast an older actress than Vicky Kaushal. According to reports, the makers have sealed the name of Samantha Ruth Prabhu. However, no confirmation has been made by the makers about this yet.

According to the news coming out, the lead actress of the film may have been changed, but Vicky Kaushal is still a part of the film. There has been no change in his role. Aditya Dhar is going to direct the film. So there is no point in replacing them. According to reports, the pre-production work of the film has also started. It is being said that the story of the film is based on the character Ashwatthama of Mahabharata.