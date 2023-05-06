Taylor Swift Is Dating The 1975’s Matty Healy After Her Breakup With Joe Alwyn!

Taylor Swift’s breakup with her longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, was recently reported.

However, rumours are circulating that the singer has found another lover and has been dating since her split from him.

Do you want to know who that person is and how it all began? Continue reading to find out!





Taylor Swift Is Said To Have Found New Love After Her Split

For the uninitiated, despite reports that Taylor and Alwyn split last month, the couple apparently split in February, according to a source, after which Taylor was began dating again.

Swift has been dating 1975 lead singer Matty Healy for two months.

This news came just months after Swift and Alwyn allegedly ended their six-year relationship. Here’s everything you need to know about Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s alleged romance.

Taylor Swift And Joe Alwyn Breakup

According to the source, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn split in February, and the singer then began dating Matty Healy,” so there was absolutely no crossover.

Unlike Taylor and Alwyn’s extremely private relationship, the madly in love couple now “wants to ‘own’ this romance and not hide it away.”

Following Swift’s breakup with longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn, the former is reportedly dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

On the other hand, Joe Alwyn, appears to have moved on after being spotted in one of Emma Laird’s posts.

Taylor Swift And Matty Healy New Romance

According to The Sun, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are “madly in love” despite only dating for less than two months.

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy dated briefly in 2014, but it didn’t work out.

The insider went on to say, “It’s very early days, but it feels right.” They dated briefly almost ten years ago, but the timing didn’t work out.”

“Both Matty and Taylor have been touring over the last few weeks, so there’s been a lot of Face-Timing and texting,” the source said, “but she cannot wait to see him again.”

Taylor Swift is also said to want to ‘own’ this romance rather than hide it like the previous one. She simply wants to live her life to the fullest and be happy.

Matty will be flying to Nashville this weekend to support Swift on her Eras Tour, according to the Back to December singer.

While both superstars understand the pressures of their respective careers and are extremely supportive of one another, as international megastars they understand the pressures of the other’s.

Taylor and Matty were first linked in 2014, when the Lavender Haze singer was spotted at one of his band’s concerts. They didn’t become a thing at the time, but they remained good friends over the years.

The flames were lit when the rockstar collaborated with Swift on her Midnights album.

Their song did not make the cut, but their bond grew stronger. Taylor made an unexpected appearance on The 1975’s sold-out tour.

Swift’s backstage photo with Matty’s mother, as well as details of her split from Joe Alwyn, were quickly had been released on The 1975’s frontman’s 34th birthday in January.