THC-O Gummies Versus THC-O Capsules for Beginners

THC-O is a much-hyped compound that’s created from cannabinoids extracted from hemp. In 2022, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, a federal court, ruled that delta-8 and similar cannabinoids were federally legal if they met the 2018 Farm Bill standards.

As you can imagine, this set off a significant increase in the number of THC-O products created by various brands. Known as the “spiritual cannabinoid,” THC-O has gained fame due to its immense potency. The high it produces is up to three times stronger than the intoxication one feels from using marijuana. Moreover, it is close to six times more potent than delta-8.

As it is a relatively new market, there isn’t as big a THC-O product variety as in the CBD industry, for example. Nonetheless, customers are going wild for THC-O capsules and THC-O gummies. Both products involve oral consumption and discreet use, but what are the differences? This article provides the answer.

Dosing Differences

On the face of it, there’s no difference between dosing protocols. However, THC-O gummies have one big advantage. It is possible to cut them into smaller pieces. This is useful for THC novices, given the potency of THC-O.

Suppose you purchase THC-O gummies that contain 25mg of the cannabinoid apiece. We have ascertained that this is the equivalent of using 75mg of delta-9 THC. As any experienced marijuana user will tell you, that constitutes an extremely high dose. Indeed, a 50 – 100mg dose can lead to extreme euphoria. As far as THC-O is concerned, using 25mg at one time may result in mildly hallucinogenic effects. This can be a pleasant and awe-inspiring experience if you’re used to THC’s effects, but not if you’re a novice!

Therefore, if you want to sample the spiritual cannabinoid without feeling a psychedelic effect, you can use one-quarter of a 25mg gummy, which is the equivalent of 6.25mg.

If a brand sells 25mg THC-O capsules, that’s how much of the cannabinoid you’re consuming since there is no way to take half a capsule. If you try cutting into a softgel, the liquid will spill, and you’ll miss out!

A Matter of Taste

If you want a quick and easy way of using THC-O, both gummies and capsules are good options. However, THC-O capsules enable you to consume the cannabinoid without any taste or texture. Using one is as easy as swallowing it with water. In general, capsules are preferred to oils because there is no danger of enduring the bitter taste of hemp.

However, if you have a sweet tooth, there’s no doubt that you’ll enjoy THC-O gummies. They usually come in mixed fruit flavors and often taste like real gummies. This is because they contain many of the same ingredients and THC-O, of course!

THC-O Capsules Have a Shorter List of Ingredients

For the most part, consumers enjoy using THC-O gummies and don’t think too much about the ingredients. However, brands may include ingredients that some people might deem unhealthy. For example, you can expect gummies to contain cane sugar, tapioca syrup, and perhaps some natural flavorings.

In reality, there is very little sugar in a single gummy and not enough to derail a healthy diet. Nonetheless, if you’re trying to cut down on sugar, you may prefer THC-O capsules since they have few ingredients. Typically, a capsule should contain little more than gelatin, glycerin, sorbitol, MCT oil, purified water, and THC-O. There may be no taste, but there are also no artificial colors, flavors, or sugar.

Final Thoughts on THC-O Capsules Versus THC-O Gummies

There are plenty of similarities between THC-O capsules and THC-O gummies. They are both ways to consume the cannabinoid orally, and the effects can take up to two hours to become noticeable. Both contain a pre-measured dose of THC-O and are highly convenient.

However, you can cut up THC-O gummies if you want a smaller dose, whereas you must swallow THC-O capsules whole. Capsules have no taste since you swallow them with water, while gummies generally have a delicious mixed fruit flavor. Finally, gummies often contain a long list of ingredients, which is part of the reason they taste so good. In contrast, THC-O capsules don’t have sugar, sweeteners, or artificial flavoring.