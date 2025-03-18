‘Time Pass’ Or Misinterpreted? Aadar Jain Breaks Silence On Viral Comment

Actor Aadar Jain has addressed the controversy surrounding his “time pass” remark, which went viral and was perceived as a reference to his past relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. The comment, made during his pre-wedding celebrations with Alekha Advani, sparked debate, with many interpreting it as a dig at his ex. However, Aadar has now spoken out, claiming his words were misconstrued and that the controversy is based on “false narratives.”

‘People Made It About Someone Else’

In an interview with The Times of India, Aadar expressed frustration over the way his statement was interpreted. “People took 10 seconds of what I said, twisted it, and made it about someone else,” he explained. “Unfortunately, in today’s world, false narratives spread without fact-checking, and the people who suffer are those involved and their families.”

He further emphasized that he would never “think of anyone else” while getting married. “My parents raised me to respect my past, present, and future. It’s unfair how people turned this into something it wasn’t,” he added.

‘Unfair to Families’

Aadar pointed out that the speculation and gossip had impacted not just him, but also Alekha, Tara, and their families. “Since day one, there have been so many things written. Out of respect, we stayed silent, but that allowed people to take liberties and create their own versions. It’s unfair to Alekha, her family, my family, and even Tara’s family.”

His now-wife Alekha also weighed in, stating that the controversy was completely unnecessary. “Even Tara knows that Aadar and I have been friends for so long. This whole story is baseless,” she said.

What Did Aadar Actually Say?

The controversy erupted after a clip from Aadar’s wedding speech surfaced online. In the video, he professed his love for Alekha, saying, “I have always loved her but never got a chance to be with her. She sent me on this long journey of 20 years through time pass. But in the end, it was worth the wait because I get to marry this beautiful woman.”

He also joked, “I have done time pass for four years of my life. But now I’m with you, baby.” While Aadar insists the comment was directed at his journey towards Alekha, many assumed it was a reference to his past relationship with Tara.

Aadar and Tara: A Look Back

Aadar and Tara were in a relationship for several years before reportedly parting ways in 2023. In February 2025, Aadar married Alekha, marking a new chapter in his life—one he insists is unfairly overshadowed by an unnecessary controversy.

As the storm around his comments rages on, Aadar maintains that his words were taken out of context, urging people to focus on facts rather than speculation.