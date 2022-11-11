Tom Holland Signed The New Deal For 6 Spider-Man Movies; Netizens Can’t Keep Calm!

Tom Holland has reportedly signed a 6-movie contract with Marvel Studio and Sony. The rumour is spreading like fire. But someone leaked a piece of attention-grabbing news for all the MCU and Spider-Man lovers. Previously seen in Spider-Man: No way home (2021), Tom is speculated to have signed a new contract with the studio.

As soon as the rumour spread, netizens went crazy and can’t keep their calm. It’s good news for all the Marvel fans. There’s word on the street that he will be back soon with the 4th movie in the Spider-Man universe. The Amazing Spider-Man actor is allegedly said to have three more movies from the franchise in the line along with Daredevil: Born Again, The Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars.

Some of the fans are saying that they want a movie with Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. They liked the multi-verse theory of Spider-Man and wanted to see more. Although not many details are given, it was enough to ignite the fire of speculations and theory among the fans.

One fan gave his reaction saying, “I see you all saying Tom Holland signed a deal, and I, someone who has been in this live-action Spidey fight from the start (2002), am not getting my hopes up until that boy spoils it himself on Instagram.” Others said, “Man’s gonna get Robert Downey’s 75 million checks per movie kind of contract soon innit.”

Tom has been a part of three Spider-Man movies up until now- Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home(2019), and Spider-Man: No Way Home(2021). Also played Spider-man in three of the Marvel movies- Captain America: Civil War(2016), Avengers: Infinity War(2018), and Avengers: Endgame(2019). The reports are yet to be confirmed by the parties.