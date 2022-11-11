Siddhant Veer Suryavanshi Dies During Workout, Wave Of Mourning In TV Industry, Deets Inside!!

A shocking news has come out from the television world today. TV’s famous and veteran actor Siddhant Veer Suryavanshi said goodbye to this world. According to the information received by media houses, Siddhant Suryavanshi died while working out. Let us tell you the actor was just 46 years old and was doing a good job in the TV industry. The sudden demise of Siddhant Veer Suryavanshi is a shocking news for the TV world. He was associated with this industry for a long time and had good relations with many big artists of entertainment industry.

According to the information, when Siddhant was working out in the morning today, suddenly he had a severe heart attack, after which the actor was taken to the hospital on immediate basis. Here a team of doctors treated Siddhant for about 45 minutes and an attempt was made to save him. But the doctors failed to save him. And thereafter he was declared dead.

Let us tell you actor Jai Bhanushali has shared a post on his social media about the sudden death of Siddhant Veer Suryavanshi. The actor wrote an emotional note remembering his friend. Jai Bhanushali while announcing about the sudden demise of Siddhant wrote in the caption, ‘Brother, you left too soon.’ Before Siddhant there are a number of actors who left this world too soon and top most person on this list is Siddharth Shukla. Siddharth Shukla too left this world due to sudden heart attack and demise.