‘Treated Like A Dog’: Dabangg 3 Actress Hema Sharma’s Serious Allegations On Salman Khan’s Security Personnel!

‘Dabangg 3’ actress Hema Sharma has made shocking claims against megastar Salman Khan’s security personnel. Hema has said that she was assaulted, humiliated and thrown out like a dog on the sets. The statement of the actress has become viral on social media as soon as it came out.

Recalling the events of the year 2019, Hema made it clear in her recent interview that she would never like to meet Salman again.

The actress stated, “I really wanted to work in ‘Dabangg 3’. I did everything in my capacity to work in that film because I wanted to star alongside Salman Khan sir. My first scene was with him only. So, I was grateful for this opportunity. However, the scene in which I appeared was shot without Salman sir. This left me very disappointed.””

“I just wanted to meet Salman sir once after the shoot was over. I spoke to 50 people to make me meet sir and click a picture with him. I went to Pandit Janardan and expressed my desire to meet Salman sir. He assured me that it would happen and we went to his place. However, I cannot tell you how badly I was treated there and how much I was humiliated. I was thrown out like a dog because I wanted to click a picture with him. I was insulted in front of about 100 people, including many who knew me personally. After this incident, I could not sleep for 10 days. Salman sir was not present at the spot, but he was around. He could have intervened if he wanted, but he did not do so,” she added.

For the unknown, ‘Dabangg 3’ starred Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Sudeep, Prabhudeva and Arbaaz Khan.