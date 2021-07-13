In today’s era, everyone wants to look good, look different, and wherever they go people praise them a lot for their dressing sense, etc. People use many types of beauty products to make themselves look good and especially women use them a lot. But even after doing everything right, one problem always troubles women, and that is their falling hair. Although women always have to face this problem, during the rainy season hair breaks a lot. In such a situation, women use many types of expensive shampoos and conditioners, but sometimes they do not see any difference. Therefore, you can also adopt coconut oil once, because there are some things with which coconut oil can be beneficial if applied to the hair. So let’s know about them.

ALOE VERA

You can apply coconut oil with aloe vera.

In this you need:-

– about three spoons of aloe vera

– about five teaspoons of tea tree oil

– about three tablespoons of coconut oil.

Prepare like this:

You have to mix all these well and apply them on the hair and scalp two hours before sleeping at night. After that wash it.

Will get this benefit:

The proteolytic enzymes found in aloe vera help in healing the dead skin of the scalp. At the same time, the properties found in tea tree oil help to open the pores.

BANANA

With Banana:-

For this you need:-

– a spoonful of honey

-Two spoons of coconut oil

– Two spoons of ripe mashed banana.

Prepare like this:-

All you have to do is to put all these in a vessel and mix it well, and then apply it well on your scalp. Then finally after about two hours wash your hair with a mild shampoo and lukewarm water.

Will get this benefit:-

The natural oils found in bananas will help keep your hair healthy and soft. On the other hand, honey will help in preventing your hair fall.

YOGURT

With yogurt:-

These things are needed:-

-a cup of curd

– About 7 teaspoons of coconut oil.

Prepare like this:-

All you have to do to apply it is to first mix curd and coconut oil in a bowl well. After this, apply it well on both your hair and scalp. At the same time, when it is half an hour, after that you can wash it with water.

Will get this benefit:-

The ingredients found in curd can help prevent your hair fall and make your scalp healthy. On the other hand, coconut oil works to increase the amount of protein.

