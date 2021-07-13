A Woman in Ghaziabad Gave Birth to four children at once

In Ghaziabad, a woman gave birth to four children at once. There are three boys and one girl. The delivery happened prematurely at eight months. Due to the low weight of the children, they have been kept in the nursery. This story is also going viral on Twitter and people are reacting on it.

Babies born

The couple, resident of Kamla Nehru Nagar, were married eight years ago. The treatment started two years ago when they didn’t had any child . After being two months pregnant, Dr. Shashi Arora, Vice President and Senior Gynecologist, Yashoda Hospital started the treatment.

During the treatment, the doctors and the woman knew that four children were growing in the womb. On July 12, the relatives took the woman to Yashoda Hospital after the labor pains increased in the night. Seeing the condition of the woman, the team of doctors admitted her to the emergency. Three boys and one girl were born after the operation.

Babies Born

Senior Neonatologist Dr. (Major) Sachin Dubey said that the weight of the three boys is 1.680 kg, 1.600 kg, 1.330 kg and the weight of the girl is 1.580 kg. Dr. Sachin told that all the children are born in the eighth month, but the situation is normal. The children are currently admitted in Sick Natal Care Unit (SNCU). Will be discharged from the hospital in three to five days.

Dr. Shashi told that this condition is called Cabruplets. He told that even 20 years ago, a woman gave birth to four children in the sixth month, but at that time the children died due to lack of better treatment techniques.

Dr. Shashi Arora said that in such a situation, the pregnant is at risk of developing high blood pressure and diabetes, whereas women in special situations have problems of insomnia and fatigue all the time as compared to normal delivery.

Apart from this, it is also necessary to keep in mind that the woman should have a balanced diet, because the baby is also nourished by the woman’s diet.