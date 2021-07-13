Actress Shabana Azmi took to Twitter and shared a throwback picture starring late actor Sunil Dutt along with his son, actor Sanjay Dutt. In the black-and-white picture, a young Shabana is seen being introduced to Sanjay by Sunil. While Shabana is by Sunil’s side, Sanjay has his face against the camera.



Recently Shabana Azmi has Shared the picture on social media platforms, Shabana Azmi revealed that Sanjay Dutt’s sister Priya Dutt sent the vintage photo to her. “Being introduced to a young #Sanjay Dutt by his father #Sunil Dutt Saheb. Photo courtesy #Priya Dutt,” the captions read.



Actor Sunil Dutt introduced Shabana Azmi to Sanjay Dutt. Enthusiasts took to the cord and shared their reactions. “What a tenderly affectionate look you are giving to the young Sanju in this pic. Nice memory,” a fan said. “Wow, Mr. Sunil looks dapper and more like an older bro,” another added. “MashaAllah both Sunil Dutt Saab and you are looking very good,” a third said.



Bollywood Actress Shabana Azmi and Sunil Dutt worked together in the movie Yaadon Ki Zanjeer, which was released in 1984. The movie also starred Shashi Kapoor, Reena Roy, and Kader Khan.



The well-known actor Sunil Dutt died in 2005, following a heart attack. Remembering him on his death anniversary earlier this year, Sanjay shared an old picture featuring Sunil on Instagram and wrote, “A parent, an idol, a friend, a mentor – you were everything to me. Love you, Dad, miss you.”



Shabana Azmi also recently shared a picture featuring late actor Dilip Kumar. Taking to Instagram, Shabana shared a picture in which she and Dilip were visiting politician Sharad Pawar. Shabana shared the memory a few days after Dilip died. She was seen making her way to Dilip’s house in Mumbai to meet his wife Saira Banu and pay her last respects to the actor.



About Shabana Azmi:

Shabana Azmi is an Indian actress in film, television, and theatre. Regarded as one of the finest actresses in India. Azmi’s performances in films of various genres have earned her praise and several accolades.



This includes a record of five National Film Awards and five Filmfare Awards. She was honored among “women in cinema” at the 30th International Film Festival of India In 1988, the Government of India awarded her with Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honor of the country. In 2012, she was awarded Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honor by the Government of India.