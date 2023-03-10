‘Tum Nahi Chalogi…’: Netizens Mercilessly Troll Suhana Khan For Her Expressions In A Viral Video

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan often gets trolled on social media. Recently, she got trolled by netizens for her expressions in a viral video. Read on to know.

Suhana Khan Gets Trolled

Star kids often become victims of trolls. Suhana Khan is one of them. We have seen her getting trolled mostly for her looks or outfits. A video of Suhana has gone viral on social media for which she is grabbing the headlines.

In the video clip, Suhana can be seen making some sultry poses. While some showered love on her, a section of netizens mercilessly trolled her for her lack of expressions.

One user wrote, “You need to ask your dad for advice on wether if it’s ok to this on social media”, while another commented, “nehi chalegi Bollywood me tum woh baat nahi tumme actresswali bas starkid ka tag laga hua hai”. Another user wrote, “Operation ka kamaal”. “Chal nikal, plastic surgery ki dukan”, wrote another.

Suhana Khan is quite active on social media. She often sets the internet on fire with her sizzling hot pics. The star kid often makes chic and stylish appearances in the city, and never fails to impress the fashion police with her fashion game. She is also seen partying with her friends and the pics and videos go instantly viral on social media.

Suhana Khan’s Acting Debut

Suhana is all set to mark her film debut with Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming Netflix film. She will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor who are also making their acting debut. The Archies also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina.

It is an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for the very iconic Archies franchise.