Dipika Kakkar Shares Photo With Husband After Replying Angrily To Trollers, Netizens Again React!

Dipika Kakkar and her husband Shoaib Ibrahim, known for their series Sasural Simar Ka, are dominating social media these days. A few days ago, when a user framed an actress and said her pregnancy was fake, the actress went berserk and told the trolls about it.Recently, Dipika Kakkar shared a very romantic photo with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim on social media, which again shows the trolls surrounding the actress.

Dipika Kakkar shares Beautiful picture with husband

In a photo posted to her Instagram account, the Bigg Boss 12 winner holds the hand of her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim. Dipika Kakkar looks gorgeous in a purple suit.The published photos clearly show the toned body of the actress. Deepika shared this romantic photo with the caption “khubsoorat sham aur tum”. Some fans are praising the two of them after seeing this photo with Shoaib, but some netizens are not averse to joking.

Netizens Also React on this photo

The trolls also appeared on social media shortly after Dipika Kakkar posted this photo. In a comment, one netizen said, “I like you, but why do you do so many stunts? what is the difference between you and someone who trolls you. you live your life as you wish, “why so much drama”?. Another user wrote, ” Where is your baby bump”.

Targeted For Celebrating holi

Shoaib Ibrahim previously shared many photos of Holi with his wife Dipika Kakkar. Because of this they were trolled on social media and heard a lot. Many users said: “Do you forget that today is Shab-e-Barat.May Allah guide you.”