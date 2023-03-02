TV Serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’ Actor Sanjay Gagnani Will Say Goodbye To The Show

The star cast of the show ‘Kundali Bhagya’, which has been ruling Zee TV for many years, is as popular as Preeta and Karan among the people, as much as the serial’s villain Prithvi is liked. But there is bad news for the fans of Prithvi. Prithvi i.e. Sanjay Gagnani, who used to create problems in Preeta and Karan’s life at every turn, will no longer be seen in the show. Sanjay Gagnani, who has become a household name in the world, has recently given such a decision, which has broken the hearts of his fans.

Although every character of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ is enshrined in the hearts of the people, but the villain of the show is different. The journey of villain Prithvi, who brought interesting twists and turns in Preeta and Karan’s love story, is coming to an end. Sanjay Gagnani, who plays the role of Prithvi himself, has disclosed this. Sanjay Gagnani, who played the role of Prithvi in ​​’Kundali Bhagya’ for the last six years, is finally bidding adieu to the show. The actor had earlier planned to quit the show in December last year, but could not do so due to the demands of the script. However, now he has made up his mind to do so.

Sanjay Gagnani said, “Prithvi’s character has gone through ups and downs and I have exited and entered the show three times before. Whenever my character exited the show, I felt there was scope and I can still contribute to it. Whereas now that the leap is coming in the show, I have decided to exit. Over the years, I have been emotionally attached to the entire team of Kundali Bhagya.”

Sanjay Gagnani now wants to do something new by saying goodbye to ‘Kundali Bhagya’. He wants to explore new options. The actor said, “My career is taking a leap as the horoscope is progressing. I now want to explore web shows and other platforms apart from the small screen world. I want to be a versatile actor. I would like to wish the team of Kundali Bhagya all the very best and especially the actor who will now be playing the villain.”

At the same time, a leap of 20 years is coming in this popular serial ‘Kundali Bhagya’ of Zee TV. Lead actor Shakti Arora, who replaced Dheeraj Dhoopar in the show, is also leaving the show as he doesn’t want to play the role of a father to older children. Shraddha Arya who plays the lead actress will continue to be a part of the show.