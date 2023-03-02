Gautam Vig Finally Breaks Silence On His Relation With Soundarya Sharma; Says: “We Have Sorted Things On Call”

Actor Gautam Vig and Soundarya Sharma has been the talk of the town for sharing romantic chemistry in Bigg Boss house. Their relationship has appeared rather controversial, as things never looked clear between them. Gautam got eliminated from the show in the very beginning and has kept quit about his feelings since then. The actor has finally given a rest to the emerging rumor’s and confessed about his controversial chemistry.

Gautam is enjoying good amount of stardom since his exit from the show, and is currently working in serial ‘Junooniyat’ alongside Ankit Gupta. In a recent interview, he has clearly talked about his equation with Soundarya. When Gautam was asked about his equation and current relation with Soundarya, he said that “many people inside the BB house have said certain things to me and her that gave rise to misunderstandings. if I would have been in her place, I might have ended up doing the same. Things are all sorted between us as when she got eliminated, we spoke on call and cleared things out. Its better to be friends than enemies. We both are currently busy in our professional lives. As of now, we are good friends and going with the flow”.

The couple has often captured, having romance inside the washroom and expressing romantic feelings for each other. The show has often witnessed the stages where these two have been captured drifting apart and saying negative things about each other. As per Gautam’s confession, the duo has sorted things out and are good friends!