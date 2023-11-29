Twilight Reboot: Director Sides With Jenna Ortega As Next Bella Swan And Jacob Elordi As Next Edward Cullen

After 15 years, Catherine Hardwicke, the director of the Twilight saga revealed who she thinks would be perfect for a possible reboot. While Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson played Bella and Edward in the earlier editions, she has Jenna Ortega and Jacob Elordi in mind for the remake.

Dream Casting for Twilight Reboot

The Twilight movie series is based on the novels of the same name, written by Stephenie Meyer. Kristen Stewart reprised the role of clueless Bella Swan in all 5 films – Twilight, New Moon, Eclipse, and Breaking Dawn Part 1 & 2. She had years of acting chops on her portfolio since childhood, but Twilight elevated her reputation to the next level.

Robert Pattinson played the role of the immortal vampire Edward Cullen. Before that, he had Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and Little Ashes to his credit. Catherine Hardwicke said the casting is beyond perfect, but if the remake is in the works, she would choose Jenna and Jacob among the new generation.

Jacob Elordi Is “Amazing”

In a recent podcast interview, Catherine said that it would be amazing if Jacob Elordi played Edward in the Twilight reboot. With the rise of remakes in the current climate in Hollywood, she said the 26-year-old Australian actor would fit the role of the brooding vampire Edward in the film’s modern adaptation.

Jacob Elordi received critical acclaim for the portrayal of Nate Jacobs in HBO’s Euphoria, starring alongside Zendaya. He also featured as Elvis Presley in Priscilla, directed by Sophia Coppola, and Kissing Booth.

“Wednesday” Jenna Ortega Is Bella

Jenna Ortega has carved a niche for herself playing dark and intense roles in the Scream movie franchise and the Netflix series Wednesday. Catherine said Jenna’s talent matches the low and laidback energy of Bella Swan, the mortal who falls for a dangerous and masochistic vampire.

Like Kristen, Jenna also started her career as a child actress. She acted in Disney’s Stuck in the Middle, Jane the Virgin, Richie Rich, and other notable productions. Her upcoming movies include a sequel to Beetlejuice produced by Warner Bros.

Already, there is talk of a Twilight TV series going on sets soon. Catherine also touched on how Lionsgate would possibly make the show. On a lighter note, she added that she hoped the story would take place in outer space and give it a different direction.