Varun Dhawan Is All Set For Anees Bazmee’s Film ‘5 Minute Ka Superhero’? Deets Inside

Recently seen in the horror comedy Bhediya, Varun Dhawan may soon work on an action comedy with renowned director Anees Bazmee. The actor is quite eager to collaborate with him for the first time in his professional career. According to reports, the story of the movie is unique. The popular movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu was Anees Bazmee’s previous production. Both the critics and the crowd praised the movie, which was a box office hit. Anees Bazmee has also locked the script for the superhero comedy No Entry Mein Entry, although there isn’t a clear update on the movie’s current state at this moment.

“Anees Bazmee believes that now is the greatest moment to explore this genre because he has had the concept for a wacky and quirky superhero comedy for a while. The filmmaker is now prepared to explore a superhero comedy after producing a romance comedy, youth comedy, family comedy, and horror comedy.” According to a source familiar with the situation. The project has been given the title “5 Minute Ka Superhero.” Its title is provisional, and work is currently being done on the script. The team is currently preparing to start shooting the movie in the first quarter of 2023, according to the source.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Bhediya, which hit theaters on November 25th. A horror comedy shows him playing the part of a werewolf. It received positive reviews and, despite competition from Drishyam 2, made a decent impression at the box office. Varun will be next seen at Bawal along with Jahnvi Kapoor, billed as an action drama.