In the midst of the lockdown, Bollywood Kangana Ranaut is making some memories with her too-cute family in Manali. The Manikarnika entertainer is utilizing isolate time by going through it with her family. Be that as it may, as the storm is set to hit the North, Kangana composed a little family outing for her mother, father, sister, nephew and others.

Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel took to her IG account and posted a couple of recordings and pictures where the whole family is seen celebrating this time. She subtitled this video “Picnic. Kangana organized a picnic for her family, and because of the lockdown there are no tourists in the valley. The result? A freedom – filled and happy time in the valley that she hasn’t seen in years. Nature has a way of healing us and everything has a silver lining, we need to look for it.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CCNg-XupTHK/?utm_source=ig_embed

In the video of Kangana Ranaut and her family, they all appear to enjoy to the fullest. This video is adored by the entirety of her fans and has just accumulated around 5 thousand likes and as yet checking.

Earlier, a housewarming party was facilitated by Rangoli Chandel. She dropped a charming cake cutting video from her new house and inscribed, “Small house warming party with family and friends, thank you everyone for making it so special with flowers, cakes, gifts and loads of love, laughter and sparkling conversations.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CA7NMx0Jib7/

On the professional front, Kangana was most recently seen in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actress is presently enjoying the time of her life during the lockdown. After it will lift, she could proceed with the shoot of her upcoming film Thalaivi.