Vignesh Shivan Shares Cryptic Posts Amid Surrogacy Case; Talks Of Frustrating Days!

Film director Vignesh Shivan shared cryptic posts. They are about the importance of frustrating days. The actor took to Instagram Stories and re-shared a quote from filmmaker Ethan Coen. He re-shared a post about how happiness in life depends on the quality of one’s thoughts. Ever since they announced the birth of their twins on October 9, he and his wife Nayanthara have been in the news. They reportedly opted for surrogacy for their child.

Vignesh wrote, “Like any kind of writing, there are good days. But even frustrating days can be rewarding sometimes.” Ethan’s quoted was origianlly posted on a page, called Screencraft. The another post shared by Vignesh read, “Train your mind to see the good in everything. Positivity is a choice. The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts.”

They recently announced that they have become parents to twin boys through their posts on Twitter and Instagram. Days after the arrival of their twins through surrogacy, Vignesh Shivan, and Nayanthara submitted an affidavit claiming that they had registered their marriage six years ago.

According to a report, the couple has submitted an affidavit and a marriage certificate to the Tamil Nadu health department, claiming that they registered their marriage six years ago. They claimed that the surrogate is a relative of Nayanthara from UAE.

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Act was passed in December last year. According to that, a man and a woman should be married for five years. On the other hand, the surrogate should be a married woman related to the married couple. Altruistic surrogacy is for infertile Indian couples between the ages of 26 and 55 years and the wife between 23 and 50 years. On October 14, she reshared a post on Instagram Stories that read, “Choose people who will tell you want you need to hear even when it’s hard.” After that, he again shared a cryptic post.