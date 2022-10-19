Shweta Tiwari Unveils Her Healthy Diet Plan- Checkout!

Television actress Shweta Tiwari, the household name famous for her eternal beauty and slender figure, took to Instagram to share her weight loss journey. She revealed she had to shed her post-pregnancy weight following the birth of her second child Reyansh Kohli. To fit into her character in Hum Tum and Them she was desperate to lose weight. She was so occupied with her newborn that exercising took a backseat.

But a healthy diet recommended by nutritionist Kinita Kadakia Patel helped her a lot in cutting flaps.

Kinta revealed she worked closely with Shweta on her nutrition plan for a particular role post her pregnancy. It was a nourishing diet plan to ensure she achieves her goal in time. In addition, her meal plan was tailor-made to ensure she is charged up for the whole day and still has sufficient energy left to be with her kids.

The nutritionist said we worked with a combination of foods and kept altering them every few days. Shweta’s work schedule was taxing so we incorporated slow-absorbing carbs along with high-quality proteins, supported by tons of vitamins and minerals in her diet. It had to be a nourishing diet plan as starving was never our priority and even today I am constantly keeping a tab on her intake. We together ensure that whether it is her shoot day or rest day, her meals are planned at their best.

Shweta continued to abide by the same recommended diet which consisted of oats, brown rice and dals, and seasonal and vitamin C-enriched fruits for boosting immunity. Nuts for good fats and a mix of different types of high-value protein like lean meat and low-fat dairy.

Her recent transformation was jaw-dropping and the news spread like wildfire on the internet. Her transformation pictures doing rounds on the internet are motivating for every household woman who wishes to have a toned body.

On the work front, Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. Of late she attended the ITA awards and shared a picture from the event with co-star Urvashi Dholakia.

For the event, Shweta was dressed in a black shimmery single-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit. Her makeup was kept minimal with smokey eyes and hair pulled back. To complete the look she wore emerald drop earrings.