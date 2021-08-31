Don’t we all want porcelain-like skin that’s flawless and radiant? No, we don’t mean to say airbrushed skin, but something that’s more real and healthy. And that’s completely dependent on the habits you adopt.

Here’s what you should avoid achieving radiant and flawless skin:

1. You change skincare products all the time

We know how hard it is to stop ourselves from buying that new face cream or serum, but wait it out, ladies! You have to give these products time to show results, and if you keep switching cosmetics, your skin is going to be terribly confused. In fact, doing this too often might also cause allergic reactions, and well, that’s the last thing you want!

2. You use a face scrub every single day

We’ve often heard of the wonders of a good face scrub. After all, it helps to get rid of dead skin cells to reveal gorgeous and glowing skin. Excess of everything is bad. If you scrub your face every day, your skin will peel faster. Now, that’s damaging for sure! Use a good scrub once a week, and you’re good to go!

3. You sleep with your makeup on

Experts suggest that sleeping with your makeup on is problematic. You could use a good cleanser or micellar water to remove makeup so that you do not get clogged pores or acne.

4. You use the same pillowcases for two weeks in a row

You could be using the best products to clean your face, but if you don’t change your pillowcases often, you’re in for big trouble. That’s because your pillowcases are a storehouse of dust, particles of epithelium, or even hair. So, try using a pillowcase that’s soft and silky. It will also protect your face from aging!

5. You don’t use a toner

Make sure you don’t skip on a toner, because it restores the pH balance of the skin. It also helps to avoid skin problems such as dryness, irritation, and rashes. Try finding a product that doesn’t contain alcohol.