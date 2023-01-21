When Kiara Advani Revealed A Strange Habit Of Sushant Singh Rajput, ‘He Slept For…’

Sushant Singh Rajput shocked the entire nation with his untimely and tragic demise in June 2020. On his birth anniversary, we bring to you an unknown fact from late actor’s life revealed by his MS Dhoni: The story Untold co-star Kiara Advani.

Once, Kiara who portrayed Sushant’s on-screen wife in the biopic on Indian cricketer MS Dhoni appeared on YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps’s channel. During her interaction with him, she had disclosed that Sushant was a ‘bit of an insomniac’. He slept for only two hours. Kiara said that it was ‘strange’ as well as ‘fascinating’ for her. She had never seen Sushant tired on the sets.

The actress stated, “He was a little insomniac. Because when I was like so groggy by the end of the day and felt like going to sleep. He said that apparently human body needs only two hours of sleep. Even when you lie down to sleep for eight hours, only two hours is the actual time when your brain is sleeping. the rest of the time you may be unconscious or asleep, but your mind is still active.”

To mark Sushant’s born anniversary, his sister Priyanka Singh also shared a throwback picture from her wedding day with Sushant in it. Alongside the photo, Singh wrote, “On this date 11 years ago, you graced Sid and my Union. Always with u. Still feel You that much around even today, each day, my Eternal Sunshine Sushant. But our Trident as you called us, is broken!”

Sushant Singh Rajput allegedly committed suicide at his Bandra residence on 14 June, 2020. His death is still a mystery and is being investigated from various angles by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).