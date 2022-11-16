“Ye Kis Line Mein Agaye Aap,” Twitter Reacts To Shark Tank India Fame Ashneer Grover’s Book ‘Doglapan’

The famous reality shows Shark Tank India hooked the entire nation to its TV screens with its unique concept of various entrepreneurs pitching their creative business ideas. Among the many sharks aka judges on this show was BharatPe co-founder, Ashneer Grover. Known for speaking his heart out and not mincing words, Grover grabbed eyeballs with his blunt yet honest judgements on numerous ideas put forward by budding business personalities. Recently, Ashneer launched his book and the title of the same is making headlines.

The memoir that Ashneer has penned down is titled “Doglapan” which interestingly takes inspiration from his line. A lot of times, he used to say on Shark Tank India, “Yeh sab doglapan hai”. While the programme was running, this particular phrase went viral and milked a meme fest on social media.

Ashneer took to Twitter to announce his book differently. He wrote, “It is difficult to return someone’s money, while an investor has to return cash 80 rupees instead of 1 rupee, that too in 3 years it is even more difficult. Know how I did all this and take inspiration!’ Order your copy of ‘Doglapan’ today! This is a limited-time deal.” He also provided a link to pre-order his book on Amazon.

As soon as the entrepreneur-turned author, Ashneer Grover shared this news, netizens started flocking to his comments section. One user wrote, “Bhaisab, ye kis line mein aa gaye aap?” Another suggested the shark’s next book title “Bhai ye kya kar raha hai tu”, which is another phrase that Ashneer used repeatedly on the show. A third user stated, “Bhai bhatak Gaya apna.” Another user commented, “Kitab thodi aur sasti hoti to jaroor order karta.”

For the unknown, Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Startups will be launched on December 26, 2022. It is priced at Rs. 424.