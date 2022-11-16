Arbaaz Khan Says He Will Never Let Son Arhaan Khan Carry The ‘Supposed Legacy’ Of Khan Family!

Bollywood star Arbaaz Khan recently talked about his son Arhaan Khan’s future plans in an interview. Arhaan is the son of Arbaaz and Malaika. He is currently studying filmmaking in the US. Talking about giving advice to Arhaan, Arbaaz recently said that he will not pressure his son about his family legacy so that he can pursue his dreams.

Arbaaz had earlier shared that Arhaan had recently assisted filmmaker Karan Johar in a film. He said that he will work with his father in his up-and-coming film Patna Shukla. He was asked about giving pointers to Arhaan ahead of his career in Bollywood. Arbaaz said that he doesn’t want to scare him with advice.

Arbaaz said, If Arhaan comes up to me with something, and at that time if I say ‘No, why are you doing this? You should do that instead’. He’ll listen but he’ll be scared for life.” He said that when you have that power, you should know how to use it. Because they are vulnerable at that point. He clarified that if he says ‘No, you will not be an actor,’ he will squash his dreams. Hearing his knee-jerk disapproval might disgust him at some stage in his life.

He concluded that if something drives him, if he’s passionate about it, it could be anything. If he wants to be a chef, it will work out. Arbaaz said that tomorrow if Arhaan comes and says, ‘I’m really passionate about wanting to start a restaurant. I want to be a chef’, he will never let him carry this supposed legacy, of being from the film industry, about his grandfather being from the film industry. He said, “There’s no pressure. I just let him be.”