Film actress Kareena Kapoor has for the first time responded to the headlines asking for Rs 12 crore for Sita’s character in Ramayan. Actually, it was being said that Kareena Kapoor Khan had placed a demand of Rs 12 crore to play the character of Sita in the large-scale film Ramayana. Although, till now this thing was being said as unconfirmed news, now Kareena Kapoor has clarified this in her reply. She shook her head when asked this question.

In fact, during an interview given to a TV channel, when Kareena Kapoor was asked that the headlines were that you had demanded Rs 12 crore for the role of Sita? Many actresses came in your support. Looks like it was fake news. Kareena Kapoor’s answer to the anchor’s question was unclear, but she nodded yes and said, “Yes, yes…”

When it was first revealed that Kareena Kapoor had demanded Rs 12 crore for Sita’s character, many users on Twitter said that Kareena has hurt the religious sentiments of the community by increasing the fees. . On this the actress got the support of many people from the industry including Pooja Hegde, Priyamani and Taapsee Pannu. Many actresses called it discrimination based on gender and said that only women are criticized for increasing their salary, while no one says anything about men doing so. Let me tell you that ‘Bollywood Hungama’, quoting sources, had said that Kareena Kapoor had increased her remuneration for the character of Sita from around Rs 6-8 crore to Rs 12 crore.