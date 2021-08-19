The Latest Research Of Skin Rejuvenation With NAD+ Therapy

The last decades in science have been under the auspices of the search for a way to start NAD reverse aging. Several years ago, there was a real breakthrough as scientists managed to discover unique enzymes that directly affect the youth of the body. Today these elements are used not only to relieve the symptoms of some diseases, but also as nutritional supplements to support health, energize, and rejuvenate.

The body naturally produces NAD+. But with age, the total level of this important coenzyme decreases and leads to the development of age-related diseases. The immune system lacks the energy to respond to threats of toxins, free radicals, and stressors. Hormonal disruption occurs, weakness and fatigue become chronic. The body is aging.

Many preclinical studies show that NAD IV therapy can improve various classically significant indicators of cell aging. There are currently over 100 scientific studies regarding the anti-aging properties of NAD+. Also, there are over 40 active clinical studies in humans showing the benefits of NAD+ therapy.

There was news of a just-completed double controlled research with nicotinamide riboside. A study at the US Iowa Institute under the direction of Professor Charles Brenner was conducted. To increase the level of coenzyme NAD+ (NAD+) in every cell of our body, the drug nicotinamide riboside was developed. The innovative biotechnology company ChromaDex was able to synthesize this substance and patent it. It established the safety of nicotinamide riboside supplements in humans, in dosages ranging from 100 mg to 1 gram.

It involved 12 completely healthy people — 6 men and 6 women. During the study, participants took oral supplements at an interval of 7 days. As a result, a significant increase in coenzyme NAD+ was recorded in subjects taking the drug developed by CromaDex — the higher the dose, the more increased coenzyme NAD+ in the blood and urine. No side effects have been reported with nicotinamide riboside.

So, NAD + has been shown to have a very good effect on life expectancy and works against the diseases of old age.

The Youth Restoring Benefits of NAD+ November 2014 By Scott Rahway www.lifeextension.com/Magazine/2014/11/The-Youth-Restoring-Benefits-Of-NAD/Page-01

Chang HC, Guarente L. SIRT1 and other sirtuins in metabolism. Trends Endocrinol Metab. 2014 Mar;25(3):138-45.