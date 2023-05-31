‘She Is The Rudest Celebrity’; Kareena Kapoor Gets Mocked For Ignoring Fan Asking For Selfie!

Kareena Kapoor has got embroiled in yet another controversy. She has raised the bar for fashion by making her debut in one of the most difficult and famous competitions, Circuit de Monaco, in Monte Carlo. The diva undoubtedly enthralled the public with her immaculate looks and charming demeanour. The actress was recently seen leaving the F1 Grand Prix and arriving at the airport. The similar video is currently grabbing headlines all over the internet. However, it was Kareena’s apparent disregard for a fan who approached her for a selfie at the airport that caught the attention of online users. Netizens disliked Kareena’s gesture, and the actress became a target of brutal backlash. Read the viral reactions below.

When Kareena Kapoor Ignored A Female Fan At Airport

After leaving everyone in awe with her dress sense at the Monaco Grand Prix, Kareena is back in town. On May 30, 2023, she was photographed at the airport as she was departing. She looked gorgeous in a white sweatshirt and Puma trousers. White trainers, a beige backpack and a pair of striking black sunglasses were the finishing touches to her outfit. The actress went for a no-makeup look by wearing her hair in a loose bun.

Bebo was seen walking towards her car as a fan was spotted walking behind her and begging her for a selfie in a video of Kareena Kapoor being photographed at the airport. Soon after, the fan was stopped by Kareena’s bodyguard.

Kareena Kapoor Trolled For Ignoring Fan At Airport

The internet users were not pleased with the footage of Kareena dismissing a fan for a selfie and began flooding the comments section with derogatory remarks. One person responded to the video by penning, “Without fan you are nothing Kareena.” A other comment could be translated as “Iski movie dekhna band kr do sara ghamand tut jayega.” “No she has an attitude problem,” another user commented. Not only is she zero in size, but she is also zero, said a user on the internet.

Another user wrote, “Look the way she’s walking, no smile nothing…so much pride & ego visible in her face…kis baat k itni ghamand hai bhai??”

Whereas another commented, “The Ruddest Celebrity. Thoooo I mean poo”

Netizens Compare Kareena Kapoor With Other B-Town Celebs

It is understandable why some online users are making similarities. Actors that never deny for a selfie include Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, and Shraddha Kapoor. They do stop for a photo even when they are busy at the airport. For instance, a young man was hugged by Salman Khan a few days ago, much to the joy of the media.