Aamir Khan’s Third Marriage??? Mr Perfectionist Set to Tie the Knot with Gauri Spratt on July 5

Bollywood is buzzing with reports that superstar Aamir Khan is all set to marry his partner Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony on July 5, 2026. If reports are true, this will mark his third marriage, adding a new chapter to his already widely discussed personal life.

The Woman in His Life: Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is reportedly a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and fashion professional who has largely stayed away from the limelight until her relationship with Aamir became public. The couple reportedly grew close over the past few years before deciding to formalise their relationship.

Intimate Ceremony, Not a Grand Bollywood Affair

Unlike typical star-studded Bollywood weddings, the reports suggest Aamir is opting for a private, low-key registered ceremony, attended only by close family and friends. The focus, sources say, is on intimacy rather than spectacle.

From “No Marriage Again” to “I Do”?

What makes this news even more striking is Aamir’s earlier statements where he hinted that marriage might not suit him at this stage of life. Yet, life seems to have taken a turn with Gauri becoming an important presence in his journey.

What We Know About the Wedding Date

Reported date: July 5, 2026

Type: Private registered ceremony

Location: Reportedly at his residence

Guests: Close friends and family only

A New Chapter in a Very Public Life

If confirmed, this marriage will once again place Aamir Khan’s personal life under the spotlight—something he has often tried to keep away from. But for now, fans are left waiting for an official confirmation from the actor himself.

Final Word

Whether confirmed or still in the realm of reports, one thing is certain—Aamir Khan’s personal life continues to be as talked about as his films, and this “third marriage” buzz has already become one of Bollywood’s biggest talking points of the year.