‘Abused Them Back’, Suniel Shetty Recalls Getting Threat Calls From ‘Underworld’

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has done some phenomenal roles on screen. His ace acting skills in recent releases ‘Hunter Tootega Nahi Todega’ and ‘Dharavi Bank’ have kick started a second innings for the actor in the industry. While Suniel is in a great place right now, his initial days in the days were not easy.

In a recent interview, the actor opened up on the same and reveals that there was a time when he used to get calls from the underworld. He also said that he has done some ‘crazy stuff’ in life which he will never share with his children.

Taking about his journey in Bollywood on Shantanu’s podcast TheBarberShop, Suniel said that when he was active in the film industry, he used to get threatening calls from underworld. He said that he used to abuse them back and when cops used to tell him that underworld people will get upset with his behaviour, he was not at all scared. “I have done some crazy stuff. Got injured, got out of it and self-healed. And that’s where, from a fitness perspective, I always say, ‘Time is the best healer’,” Suniel stated.

The actor shared that his family lived in the Lamington Road area earlier, the place where the first “golden gang of Mumbai” was born. He said that though his father’s business was going good in the locality, he did not want his kids to grow up in that environment. So, he moved to an area with better culture, schools and people.

Workwise, Suniel Shetty is gearing up to return with his famous on screen character ‘Shyam’ in the blockbuster franchise of ‘Hera Pheri’. He has also launched his food delivery app in partnership with the AHAR – Association Hotel and Restaurant.