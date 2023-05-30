“Sexist Nonsense” When Sonam Kapoor Gave A Befitting Reply To Photographers For Clicking Inappropriate Photos

Sonam Kapoor has always been known as the biggest fashionista in the Bollywood industry. However, back in 2017, the actress faced a wardrobe malfunction that became the headline of the newspapers. It so happened, that Sonam Kapoor had reached an event in Mumbai wearing a black top with ruffle sleeves and a plunging neckline. She paired her outfit with black trousers and kept her hair tied in a bun.

Sonam Kapoor’s Wardrobe Malfunction

Undoubtedly, Sonam looked stunning in her all-black outfit, but the dress couldn’t hide her side b**bs. The actress handle the situation gracefully and looked confident in her outfit. However, it was some photographers who went out of their way to take inappropriate pictures. Later, Sonam took to her official social media handle to blast the cameramen.

Sonam Kapoor’s response

when one of the publications questioned Sonam’s comfort in the dress she wrote, “Dear @mid_day @MumbaiMirror I was very comfortable in my outfit. I said a lot of pertinent things, but obv you guys rather report this!”

Dear @mid_day @MumbaiMirror I was very comfortable in my outfit. I said a lot of pertinent things,but obv you guys rather report this! https://t.co/LYCogKOb0P — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 3, 2017

Meanwhile, actresses all across the world face wardrobe malfunctions quite often. As they belong to the glamour world, sometimes the dress or the outfit can leave the person embarrassed. However, it was necessary to take a stand by the actress. A similar case took place with Deepika Padukone when a publication published a picture of her cleavage on the front page of the newspaper.

sexist nonsense. The photogs went out of their way to take these pics.. and frankly I don’t give a damn,I’m proud of my body! https://t.co/zryjBBYI6B — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 3, 2017

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the thriller movie AK vs Ak in 2020. She is currently embracing motherhood and will announce her upcoming projects soon.