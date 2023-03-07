Actor Aditi Rao Hydari Finally Addresses Her Affair Rumors With Siddharth; Deets Inside

It is to be expected that the lives of celebrities will be consumed by rumours. The goings-on in the private lives of celebrities are usually eagerly anticipated by their passionate followings who are always there to support them no matter what.

Due to the fact that they are rumoured to be romantically involved, Aditi Rao Hydari and South star Siddharth are the most recent celebrities to be at the forefront of tabloid headlines. The rumours that they are dating have not been verified by either party, despite widespread speculation.

As Aditi and Siddharth were seen attending many events together, rumours began to circulate that the two were romantically involved. Both of them are to blame for the tension because of the supporting postings they’ve made on social media for the other person. Now, the actress is doing publicity for the film Taj: Divided by Blood. In a recent conversation, he addressed the romance rumours that had been going around online, which had been spreading for some time.

During an interview with Mid-day, Aditi Rao Hydari stated that she does not place an excessive amount of importance on the rumours. She says that others will pursue their own interests, and she herself will continue to pursue her own hobbies, which have shown to be successful. She recently shared that she has been feeling incredibly satisfied as a result of the wonderful filmmakers with whom she has been working.

Among of the diva’s most memorable quotes are as follows: “Since I am so busy right now, I just do not have the luxury of wasting time on it. People are going to voice their opinions regardless of what you do. As I’ve already stated, they will engage in activities that are of interest to them, and I will pursue activities that are of interest to me. In my opinion, there is nothing wrong with that.”

Recently, a video of Aditi and Siddharth has gained widespread attention on the internet. The footage of the two celebrities dancing to the currently popular Tum Tum music went viral in a relatively short amount of time.

Their on-screen relationship was a major selling point for fans. With the debut of this movie, a lot of people said they hoped it would lead to an imminent engagement and wedding between the two of them.