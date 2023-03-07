Holi Fashion: Take Inspiration From These Celebrity Outfits For Festival Of Colors!

It is time to celebrate with bright colours, delectable cuisine, and gatherings with friends and family. If you’re going to a Holi celebration, here are some celebrity-inspired clothes to wear. We are just a few days away from Holi, the festival of colors.

Thus, if you and your loved ones are arranging an after-Holiday party, you must put your best fashion foot forward. And we have some terrific ideas directly from the wardrobes of your favourite celebs. Continue reading to get some style ideas.

While we’re at it, it’s also the perfect time to decide on your OOTD.

Sharara Set

Sara Ali Khan puts her own touch on basic ethnic style in a stunning white sharara ensemble.

Shararas have always looked stunning on the actress. Keeping her makeup simple with a dewy appearance, she chose a white sharara set with a black complex embroidery design.

Georgette Saree

With a powder blue sari by Anita Dongre, Katrina Kaif exuded elegance and oomph. The ‘Snowflower sari,’ made of sustainable Bemberg georgette, looked stunning on the actress, emphasising her shape. The sari was combined with a powder blue strappy embroidered blouse that was equally stunning.

Katrina accessorised the sari with a pair of danglers which were exquisitely fashioned with pearls and stones. She was also wearing a multi-row antique bracelet and several rings.

Anarkali Suit

White is the traditional clothing code during Holi celebrations. Priyanka Chopra’s traditional attire will undoubtedly lend a fun spin to this ceremony.

Priyanka wore this anarkali at a Holi party given by the Ambanis. Nick Jonas followed her to the party in a matching attire, which served as clothing suggestions for couples.

Nick donned a white Khadi tunic with neon Jaipuri silk embroidery, Aligarhi trousers, and yellow mules, while Priyanka wore a Banarasi cotton tiered kurta with a multi-colored bead yoke and fabric embellishment, matching pants, and an embroidered dupatta.

Statement Saree

Shilpa Shetty recently made headlines for her sensual style in a statement white saree and a beautiful top. The actress donned the attire to a function in Mumbai. It has a low-rise waist, a thigh-high slit on the side, and a floor-sweeping pallu draped to show off her toned stomach.

Shilpa paired it with a plunging neckline and a bust gem adorned bralette top. She accessorised with smokey eyes, dewy complexion, little makeup, and stacks of Bohemian bracelets, rings, and delicate earrings.

Peplum Kurta with sharara pants

The ivory embroidered dress worn by Sara Ali Khan are ideal for late-night Holi festivities with your buddies. Sara looks stunning in a peplum-style kurta and sharara slacks. Her ethereal attractiveness is enhanced by her little glitz, dazzling jewellery, and open wavy locks.

Chikankari Net Saree

Alia Bhatt’s is for those who prefer minimal aesthetics and subscribe to the ‘less is more’ philosophy. She looked stunning in a Chikankari net saree with a sleeveless top, tan Kolhapuri high heels, exquisite jhumkis, matching rings, a flower-adorned sleek hairdo, a small bindi, kohl-lined eyes, pink lip tint, and minimum makeup.

This is an eye-catching appearance that you should incorporate into your wardrobe.

Traditional White Kurti

Karisma Kapoor teaches us how to rock the traditional white kurti in Holi flair. Choose chikankari designs that are classic and offer a fashionable edge to your wardrobe. Take your inspiration from the actress and style it as simply as possible.

Lovely Lilacs Kurti

If you want to keep things simple yet fashionable, gorgeous lilac is the way to go. Follow Khushi Kapoor’s fashion advice to keep it simple but attractive.

Boho jewellery is the perfect approach to step up your look.

Kurta Style Short

If you like to maintain it classy and trendy at the same time, this kurta style is ideal for you to ace this Holi. We adore how Parineeti Chopra styled a gorgeous short kurta with a trendy sharara.

She opted to dress up the look with magnificent choker jewellery and glossy makeup that complimented her outfit nicely.

Self-Embroidered Kurta

A pure white kurta is a Holi standard, and this time make your festive outfit even more stunning. Hina Khan appears beyond ethereal in a gorgeous flared kurta design.

We like the actress’s self-embroidered kurta. She added a bohemian twist to her outfit with oxidised jewellery and kept her makeup and hair basic with open tresses.

Salwar kameez with dupatta

This Holi, Ananya Panday’s white salwar kameez with matching dupatta will get you noticed out.

She finished off the look with minimal makeup and oxidised jewellery.