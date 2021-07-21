Actor of ‘Siya Ke Ram’ serial left acting, Now doing farming in his village.

Actor Ashish Sharma, who became famous for playing the role of Lord Ram on TV, has said goodbye to the acting world. Quitting acting, the actor decided to take up farming and reached his village in Rajasthan. Ashish, who has appeared in TV shows like ‘Siya Ke Ram’ and ‘Rangrasiya’, believes that he is now enjoying the real joys of life due to the Corona Pandemic. At the same time, now he is completely concentrating on agriculture.

Recently, the actor told during an interview, ‘This pandemic taught us to cherish all the pleasures and joys of life once again. We had completely forgotten these things. This difficult time has given us all a chance to look inside ourselves and think about what we want from life. During this everyone learned how small things in less facilities make our life more beautiful. During this time when I visited my village Thanera near Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Then I realized that I want to be ‘closer to Mother Nature’.’

Ashish further says, ‘During the lockdown during the Corona period, people had to face a lot of problems regarding employment. Seeing all this, I decided that now I will go back to my roots and become a farmer. For years, our home profession has been farming, but I moved away from it by moving to Mumbai. So, I have decided to come back and lead a fruitful life.’

During this he told that he has a farm near Jaipur. There is about 40 acres of land. They cultivate this land. Apart from this, the actor also has about 40 songs. Let us tell you that soon Ashish will be seen in Karan Razdan’s film ‘Hindutva’.

