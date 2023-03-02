Aabha Paul, a model actress, is known for breaking the internet with her sensuous and sexy films. She frequently posts sultry photographs, explicit pictures, and reels on her Instagram account. A few days ago, the Gandii Baat actress shared a behind-the-scenes video from a session in which she posed in a bathtub, flaunting ample cleavage and curves in a red saree and undergarments. Aabha was drop-dead gorgeous while posing in the bathtub.

She posted this video on her Instagram account, making followers drool over her hotness. In the viral video, the XXX actress can be seen posing for the cameras inside a bathtub loaded with rose petals. She struck some provocative stances, displaying her cleavage, legs, and gorgeous curves. Aabha also shared a few images from the session, which she wore in a red saree with a deep blouse. Netizens complimented her in the comments section shortly after she shared this reel. One fan described her as ‘sexy’, while another described her as ‘beautiful.’

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CpHXbUdoRwr/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Aabha is well recognized for her roles in sensual thrillers including Kamasutra 3D, Ekta Kapoor’s Gandii Baat, and XXX. She has also appeared in Mastram, Lolita P.G House, Namkeen, and Hai Taubba, as well as the music video Dunalli. The model began her modeling career in 2005 and since then has been a member of the entertainment sector. Aabha also appeared in the Salman Khan and Zareen Khan film ‘Veer’, however, her character was cut.

Aabha is recognized for her daring and sassy parts, and she has played wonderful and challenging characters throughout her career. Before, when asked if she is comfortable portraying daring situations on-screen, she responded positively, but added that it should have a requirement on the script and be filmed in such a way that it does not appear cheap or vulgar on television.

Aabha is a Ghaziabad native who said that she never saw herself as an actress. Yet she was realizing her mother’s dream of becoming an actress or model. She stated that if she hadn’t become an actor, she would have become an engineer.