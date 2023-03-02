Yami Gautam Praised Kangana Ranaut And Said– Her Work Speaks For Itself

Yami Gautam is one of the beautiful actresses of Hindi cinema. She has shown her acting skills from the big screen to OTT as well. Yami Gautam and Kangana Ranaut share a good bond. Both are one of the finest actresses of Hindi cinema, but they have never worked with each other. Despite this, both are seen talking positively about each other. Recently, during an interview, Yami Gautam praised Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, when Yami was asked some questions about Kangana, she was seen praising her. In the interview, Yami was asked about her relationship with Kangana. To this Panga Girl said, ‘I think we come from the same state and it lives because of that. She is definitely a wonderful actress. She is one of the best we have. For me the first way of complimenting is always work. Will happen, be it Kangana or Vidya or any other actress and then the fact is that she congratulated me on my marriage.”

Lost fame actress said, “When we were shooting for ‘Chor’ in Manali, my mother was with me. It was a two-day shoot here. Then very lovingly she messaged me to come to her house. ,But we couldn’t go due to the timing of the shoot.It’s just mutual respect and I think whoever treats you with respect and love should be hugged back. Now about his next film and next work Wait, because his work speaks for itself.”

Yami Gautam and Kangana Ranaut both are Pahari girls and belong to Himachal Pradesh. When Yami Gautam shared pictures of her wedding and announced it with Gautam Dhar, Kangana wrote a very sweet note to Yami. Kangana had said, “Tradition and time-old… nothing more divine than a raw mountain girl becoming a bride #HimachalPradesh.”