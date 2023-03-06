Actress Sonam Kapoor’s Portrayal Of Aisha Led To Her Being Called An “Entitled, Pampered Child.”

Sonam Kapoor once remarked in an interview that the popular perception of her was that of an “entitled, spoiled brat” because of her role in the film Aisha. With over 15 years under her belt in Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor has never been afraid to voice her mind in interviews, regardless of how the public may perceive her acting. In one such interview, Sonam explained that the public’s impression of her as an “entitled spoiled brat” stemmed from her role in the 2010 film Aisha. Rhea Kapoor, Aisha’s sister, also served as a producer on the film.

Sonam had taken on the role of a young, wealthy, upper-class girl who possessed an unrefined approach to life. That’s just her personality; she’s always trying to set up her pals with each other. Sonam was asked about her feelings of inferiority as an actor during a 2018 interview with Komal Nahta.

She said until midnight in Delhi. Aisha, the subsequent film she made, followed. I was so convincing in the role that some audience members began to suspect that I was actually a real person. At 23, she did not realise that it was praise.

A video of the interview was posted on Reddit, and fans had varying views to her response. One reader responded: “We still do, Sonam. That is still the case that we do. Sorry to say, but we’ll never get to know the real you behind Aisha’s mask. You’ve shown more affection for her than any of your other characters. “She was so invested in Aisha that she hasn’t broken character once,” remarked another. She has an excellent dedication to her art. Indeed, one of our very best. Further commentary: “Method acted so brilliantly she can’t get out of it anymore.” Aisha has been referred to as “Sonam’s biopic” by some.



Many people were interested in her interviews regardless of the content of her answers. We need more of her, she said. One commenter remarked, “At least she always entertains with her interviews.” The comment “Wow I really miss her interviews” echoed this sentiment. Sonam’s current priority is raising her kid Vayu. As of last August, he is a year old. She will next appear in a cameo in AK Vs. AK, starring Anil Kapoor, in 2020, and she is now producing a film titled Blind.