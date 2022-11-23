Aindrila Sharma’s Boyfriend Sabyasachi Kisses Her Feet While Bidding Her Final Goodbye, People Cry Seeing Video!

Famous Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma said goodbye to the world at the age of 24. The actress passed away on November 20 from multiple heart attacks after a long hospital stay due to a stroke. With Aindrila’s death, a wave of grief swept through the industry. Her boyfriend and Bengali actor Sabyasachi Choudhary was with the actress until her last breath. Meanwhile, a video circulates of Sabyasachi kissing Aindrila’s feet and giving her final goodbye.

The Video of the actress’s funeral went viral on social media in which her body was kept on the ground, and her boyfriend and love Sabyasachi sat on the ground at her feet. Then he touched her feet, kissed them, and wept bitterly. The pain of losing his love was visible on Sabyasachi’s face as he was continuously staring at her face.

Sabyasachi hasn’t left Aindrila alone in her last days. From time to time, he informs his fans about her health and requests fans to pray. On the other hand, they were living together in a live-in, and in such circumstances, he was completely devastated by the departure of his love. There are also reports that Sabyasachi deleted all social media accounts following her death on Sunday.

“The two hardest things to say in life are hello for the first time and goodbye for the last.”#AindrilaSharma pic.twitter.com/7tG6n6wbwI — Deep4IND (@Deep4_IND) November 20, 2022

Let us tell you that Aindrila was battling with cancer for a long time. However, after treatment, she recovered and returned to work. But now, having won the battle with cancer, she has lost the battle for her life. At the same time, after the actress fell into a coma, Sabyasachi posted a post asking her fans to pray for her. Now, this Sabyasachi video is going viral on social media and making people cry.